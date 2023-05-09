Chamber music for nine instruments: Farrenc’s Nonet

news-content”>

Louise Farrenc was a French pianist and composer – but of all her chamber music pieces, this nonet achieved the greatest success. She wrote it for violin, viola, cello, bass, flute, oboe, clarinet, horn & bassoon. Without piano. From the Epoch Times Music Series – For Lovers.

Louise Farrenc (1804-1875) was a 19th-century French composer, pianist and musicologist. Here you Nonett in Es-Dur, Op. 38 (1849), for violin, viola, cello, bass, flute, oboe, clarinet, horn & bassoon. It features the Minerva Chamber Ensemble conducted by Kevin Geraldi.

1. Adagio – Allegro (0:00)

2. Andante con moto (12:28)

3. Joke. Lively (20:17)

4. Adagio – Allegro (25:04)

Louise Farrenc began playing the piano at a young age and was already studying composition, music theory and instrumentation at the age of 15. At first she composed orchestral works – of which her Varied Russian Air was positively reviewed by Robert Schumann.

She composed several symphonies and works for chamber music before being appointed to the Paris Conservatory in 1842. Farrenc worked there for thirty years as a professor of piano and researched early music. A contemporary of Mendelssohn, Schumann, Chopin, Glinka and Liszt, she combined classical traditions with romantic instrumentation.

With the nonet she made a name for herself as a composer. At the premiere in 1850, Joseph Joachim played the violin. He is said to have appeared young and dashing and was immensely popular – which may have helped her in her notoriety.

After her death, her compositions were almost forgotten until a new edition was published in 1955.