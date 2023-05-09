Ok to the decree on the bridge from the Commissions, the text goes to the Chamber

The Transport and Environment commissions have approved the mandate for the rapporteurs to report to the Chamber on the bridging decree. The provision goes to the Chamber tomorrow at 3 pm.

“I would like to clarify for a moment given that various and possible numbers are being written and stated on this issue and some things that are not so. The total cost for the work is 13.5 billion”. This was stated by the undersecretary for Transport Edoardo Rixi speaking on the bridge over the Strait to the joint Transport and Environment commissions of the Chamber. “In 2011 the cost was 8.5 billion, so it rose from 8.5 to 13 billion overall. Of these 8.5 billion, the ones we are talking about on the price update are the 6.7 billion that concern the contract with the general contractor”.

“Precisely with a view to avoiding excessive and difficult to manage price increases, what has been done is to lock down the situation so as to avoid exponential increases in what could be price increases in the future”, said the undersecretary. This, he pointed out, is the reason “why the amendment” relating to expensive material has been shelved, which will be released “soon because there is the definitive reformulation of the MEF that they are writing”.

“The project is no different” compared to that of 2011, “however there is a technological evolution, which we can quantify if we want, not if we don’t want to: I’ll put the sensors on the bridge, if I want to make a modern work If instead we think we have to use 10-year-old technology, that’s an issue. But that’s why we think this decree is correct,” Rixi said. Starting from the price lists of 2011 to those of today “we have many materials that have changed over time.

“Two reformulation changes were made to clarify two things: first of all, that the limit is 13.5 billion of the Def, therefore the work is within that limit; secondly, we had to set objective criteria”, since the ” materials have increased in the last 2 years, some even over 40%, and costs had to be measured to avoid extra profits for a company that won the contract in 2012″, said the undersecretary, illustrating the reformulated amendment on the cost of materials presented to commissions. “It serves to unravel doubts both on the value and on the increase in costs and on any extra profits, to protect the State so that the work is carried out with appropriate times and the latter. I think that the method chosen with Accounting and Mef is protective”.

