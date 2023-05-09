Espai Barça FC Barcelona | Llopis does not rule out asking for an extraordinary assembly

The former member of the Espai Barça Commission has asked the board for “transparency” for the project

“We are not the opposition, we do not want to start a motion of censure or challenge anything… We just want the partner to be informed”

James Llopisgraduated in Political, Economic and Commercial Sciences from the University of Barcelona and former manager of FC Barcelona member of the Espai Barça Commissionhas requested in the early hours of this Tuesday “transparency” in everything that surrounds the future Espai Barça.

As spokesman for a group of members of FC Barcelona, ​​Llopis, in statements to the “Onze” program (TV3) demanded “transparency, knowing what agreements have been reached with the companies that lend the money for the Espai Barça”.

Llopis, specialized in the areas of strategy and corporate organization, has added that “We have been told that the Espai Barça will cost 1,500 million euros, but the new Palau Blaugrana is not included in this budget.”

In any case, Llopis has made it very clear that “We are not the opposition, we do not want to start a motion of censure or challenge anything… We just want the partner to be informed.”

and added that “If the board does not give the information to the partner, we will request the holding of an extraordinary assembly so that the whole truth is exposed.”

