Claudia Buch becomes head of ECB banking supervision

After her appointment, Buch said she wanted to help ensure that “the banking sector remains resilient and serves the citizens of Europe.” Buch will succeed the Italian Andrea Enria, who has been in charge of ECB banking supervision of the leading financial institutions in the euro area since January 1, 2019. The term of office at the top of the so-called Supervisory Board is limited to five years and cannot be extended.

Before her appointment to the Bundesbank Executive Board on May 1, 2014, Buch was head of the Halle Institute for Economic Research (IWH) and for many years as an “economic expert” on the federal government’s advisory committee. At the Bundesbank, the economist from Paderborn was responsible, among other things, for financial supervision.

Share this: Facebook

X

