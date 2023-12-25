Home » Claudia Buch becomes head of ECB banking supervision
Business

Claudia Buch becomes head of ECB banking supervision

by admin
Claudia Buch becomes head of ECB banking supervision

After her appointment, Buch said she wanted to help ensure that “the banking sector remains resilient and serves the citizens of Europe.” Buch will succeed the Italian Andrea Enria, who has been in charge of ECB banking supervision of the leading financial institutions in the euro area since January 1, 2019. The term of office at the top of the so-called Supervisory Board is limited to five years and cannot be extended.

Before her appointment to the Bundesbank Executive Board on May 1, 2014, Buch was head of the Halle Institute for Economic Research (IWH) and for many years as an “economic expert” on the federal government’s advisory committee. At the Bundesbank, the economist from Paderborn was responsible, among other things, for financial supervision.

See also  Ex Ilva, Invitalia-Morselli clash over lack of information

You may also like

Trillion-level local debt in 2024 is ready to...

The Colombian Peso Surges as Dollar Drops: Year-End...

Africa: memorandum signed to develop genomics potential

The public fund ranking battle has entered a...

Bitpanda CEO Eric Demuth: “We are more efficient...

Costco Holiday Hours: What You Need to Know...

Schlein secretary, Berlusconi’s death and… the 5 political...

Today’s investment outlook: The number of newly approved...

“One in four Germans basically no longer believes...

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $638 Million for Christmas Night...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy