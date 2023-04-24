Clayton, Dubilier & Rice expands European ESG capabilities

Clayton Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice announced today that it has expanded its ESG capabilities with the appointment of Hannah-Polly Williams as Director and Head of ESG in Europe. Hannah-Polly Williams will work closely with CD&R’s European investment teams, US and global ESG teams to accelerate initiatives that add value to the firm’s UK and European portfolio companies.

She brings significant ESG, corporate governance and investor engagement experience to the new role. Most recently, Williams served as Senior Director at FTI Consulting, where she advised on corporate strategy projects and assisted financial services, healthcare and industrial clients in developing and implementing sustainability programs and improving operational performance. Prior to FTI, Hannah-Polly Williams served in New York as Global Director of Board Strategy and Engagement at the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a global non-governmental humanitarian, relief and development organization, where she led the IRC’s effective board engagement and was instrumental in establishing its global Board DEI Action Plan. Hannah-Polly Williams began her career in London developing private sector partnerships at Oxfam, the Overseas Development Institute and the Allegra Foundation.

“I am excited to expand our ESG team, which we have purposefully built to help our portfolio companies and investment teams create value,” said Vindi Banga, CD&R Operating Partner and former member of the Unilever Executive Committee, which oversees ESG initiatives of the company. “We look forward to Hannah-Polly Williams’ valuable contributions to advancing this important effort in the UK and Europe.”

“CD&R has a well-established ESG program and I look forward to working with the team to build on that,” said Williams continuous integration of ESG aspects, there is significant potential for value growth.”

Hannah-Polly Williams will contribute to the firm’s ESG Initiatives Group, a team of multidisciplinary specialists responsible for ESG strategy, integration and connectivity across the firm, external collaborations and reporting. She is the second addition to the ESG Initiatives Group in the past six months, following Lori Butler’s appointment as Director of Environmental Stewardship in November 2022, a newly created position designed to help the firm’s portfolio companies create value through environmental strategies.

Hannah-Polly Williams earned a B.Sc. in Economics and Government from the London School of Economics, an M.Sc. in Global Governance and Ethics from University College London and an MBA from the Judge Business School at the University of Cambridge.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy founded on building stronger, more profitable companies across a broad range of industries including industrial, healthcare, consumer, technology and financial services. Since its founding in 1978, CD&R has managed more than $40 billion of investments in more than 100 companies with aggregate transaction values ​​in excess of $175 billion. For more information about CD&R, see www.cdr-inc.com and follow the company’s activities above LinkedIn and @CDRBuilds on twitter.

