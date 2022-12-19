Listen to the audio version of the article

Consulting and sport together to fight climate change and help sustainability. This is the objective of the collaboration between Deloitte Italia and Sofia Goggiamulti-medal Olympic champion in alpine skiing (and fresh from her victory on 17 December in the World Cup in Sankt Moritz despite the operation on her hand suffered the day before) and new testimonial for the company active in auditing and consultancy for companies.

The encounter between Deloitte and skiing

The collaboration between Deloitte Italy and Sofia Goggia follows the partnership signed between the same consultancy firm and the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation. A four-year agreement intended to mark the path that will lead our country to host the next Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Pooling forces

The collaboration between Deloitte Italia and Sofia Goggia has the objective of promoting sustainable and responsible behavior towards the environment, towards people belonging to the Deloitte network, customers and society in general. A commitment that adds to the now consolidated one that Deloitte has always carried out in supporting companies in the process of adopting increasingly sustainable business models. «Having Sofia Goggia in the team – comments Fabio Pompeii, CEO of Deloitte Italia – represents a formidable added value for our entire network. The real challenge of our age is represented by the fight against climate change and this is why we have the task of working all together in the same direction with the institutions, businesses and our people. We are aware that we have a great responsibility towards the community in which we operate, continuing to pursue the objectives of WorldClimate, the global strategy with which Deloitte has committed to becoming a Net Zero organization with objectives to reduce emissions by 2030″.

The goal of reversing the trend

«For our network – declares Franco Amelio, Deloitte sustainability leader – it is a great source of pride to have Sofia Goggia as a testimonial, a leading personality in sport and not only for all of Italy. Together, through concrete gestures and constant awareness, we are convinced that we can make a real contribution to reversing the trend and saving our planet. We thus strengthen our commitment to sustainability, a commitment that we have further consolidated through the establishment of a benefit company entirely dedicated to climate change issues: Deloitte climate & sustainability (DCS) which will provide for the entry of over 450 people by 2025. DCS will constitute a real point of reference on sustainability”.

Sharing of values

«I am particularly happy – adds Sofia Goggia – to become the testimonial of such an important network as Deloitte, with which I share many values. United we can promote sustainable, respectful and responsible behavior towards the environment and our planet. With Deloitte, I share those profound values ​​that stimulate daily commitment, mutual respect and teamwork to achieve the most ambitious goals. Climate change is putting a strain on our mountains at all latitudes, each of us can play its part through daily commitment. The melting of the glaciers and our ever-shrinking snow are an alarming sign of what is happening.”