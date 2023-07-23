“Climate emergency like Covid Those who work cannot die of heat”

ROMA – Extreme weather like Covid: “Do quickly. It is unacceptable to die of heat at work ». For once, everyone agrees. Businesses and trade unions are asking the government to intervene. With a emergency decree, say CGIL and UIL, to “stop activities above a certain temperature threshold and guarantee layoffs for all forms of work”. With a protocol, like the one signed in the pandemic, according to the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi and the Cisl: «More smart working, Cig even below 35 degrees, new work organization».

