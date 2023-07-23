Home » “Climate emergency like Covid Those who work cannot die of heat”
Business

“Climate emergency like Covid Those who work cannot die of heat”

by admin
“Climate emergency like Covid Those who work cannot die of heat”

ROMA – Extreme weather like Covid: “Do quickly. It is unacceptable to die of heat at work ». For once, everyone agrees. Businesses and trade unions are asking the government to intervene. With a emergency decree, say CGIL and UIL, to “stop activities above a certain temperature threshold and guarantee layoffs for all forms of work”. With a protocol, like the one signed in the pandemic, according to the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi and the Cisl: «More smart working, Cig even below 35 degrees, new work organization».

See also  Milan Stock Exchange, August starts well: banks under observation post stress test, accounts are also on the way

You may also like

The dangers to the site

there are no hypotheses of amnesty

Four Years of Success: Science and Technology Innovation...

Eastern Swiss university of applied sciences with innovation...

Enrico Letta, new assignment from the EU on...

Building supplier Arbonia is taking action abroad

Kering still in the spotlight, Bluebell ready to...

Meiya Optoelectronics Leads Innovation to Break Technical Monopoly...

Job cuts at Rieter and Arbonia: Just an...

Refreshing Pineapple Water with Celery and Mint: The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy