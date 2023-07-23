Motion sickness, natural remedies to not let motion sickness ruin your holidays

Motion sickness is not a serious condition but very difficult to treat, which afflicts not only children but also adults: what to do.

For those who don’t suffer from motion sickness, they can consider this ailment as “trivial”. However, very few know that this is likely to cause some discomfort, making holidays impossible and very complex.

There are various remedies e solutions to permanently solve the problem of motion sickness. We start from the most famous solutions up to the most innovative ones, but few know that there are even some foolproof natural remedies.

Motion sickness: how to beat motion sickness

To suffer from motion sickness are especially children up to 12 years old, in adults, however, the condition is not only present but sometimes even annoying. It is a neurological disorder that develops when the body is subjected to irregular movements. This is why it is generated not only in the car but on every occasion in which the body is in anomalous movement. So ship, train, plane and bus. Just think, it can be difficult for children to even ride a swing or a carousel.

Why you have motion sickness and what are the remedies (tantasalute.it)

Typical symptoms are headache, nausea, vomiting and dizziness. The cause is a malformation of the vestibular apparatus around the ear, but it is the olfactory and visual stimuli that cause greater discomfort. In fact, motion sickness occurs when there is an inconsistency between movement and the signals that are sent from the eyes to the brain. The body knows it is still and yet perceives movement.

There are remedies with which to solve definitively. Let’s talk, for example, about pills or gum, found in the pharmacy. Or natural products such as ginger which can be found everywhere in the form of biscuits, sweets, etc. This is a very valuable ally and helps a lot. For nausea there are also Bach flowers which also help a lot to relax. In case of disturbances the Pulsatilla, homeopathic product, it is a panacea especially for those with headaches. Strong smells like mint they are of great help. Taking a few drops on a handkerchief is optimal for nausea. Otherwise it can be taken with a little honey or, more practical, always just have some strong mint candies. When the symptoms appear, they are inserted into the mouth and that’s it.

They are very comfortable the anti-nausea bracelets, can be found in pharmacies and online and seem to work wonders. They are simple and for all ages, they have a small button which is used to press a specific point on the wrist which has a preventive function. They must be placed before starting the journey and they are truly incredible.

To avoid the problem is always sit in the front and not in the back, in this way the annoyance will be mitigated. Don’t eat too much before leaving or drink liters of water. Better to opt for something dry like crackers. No books, tablets, phones while travelling, this makes the situation much worse. From staring and moving the body, the nausea will only get worse. Sleeping instead is good, it helps the body to relax. Breathing and some music can also give you some peace of mind, it’s worth a try.