Get Your Hands on The Elder Scrolls Online for Free on Epic Games Store

Title: The Elder Scrolls Online Now Available for Free on Epic Games Store

In an exciting update for gaming enthusiasts, Bethesda’s popular MMORPG, The Elder Scrolls Online (TESO), is now being offered as a free addition on the Epic Games Store. This opportunity presents a perfect chance for players eager to embark on an epic virtual adventure.

According to Bethesda, this version of TESO includes all five classes – Warden, Sorcerer, Nightblade, Templar, and Dragon Knight – providing players with a diverse range of playstyles to choose from. Additionally, the game boasts 24 unique areas to explore, ensuring that there is always something new to discover.

Players will also have access to thrilling PvP game modes such as Battlegrounds and Alliance Wars. As an added incentive, those who download The Elder Scrolls Online for free from the Epic Games Store will receive a gleaming sigil of an in-game Fortnite item as a special bonus reward, adding further excitement to the gaming experience.

In addition to The Elder Scrolls Online, Epic Games Store owners can also enjoy another intriguing title – Murder by Numbers, a puzzle game that offers a whole different set of challenges. With these two captivating games up for grabs, players have the opportunity to expand their PC games library and immerse themselves in different genres of gameplay.

Both The Elder Scrolls Online and Murder by Numbers will be available for free download until Thursday, July 27. Following that, a new batch of free games will be introduced, providing further opportunities for gamers to explore and enjoy new experiences.

The availability of The Elder Scrolls Online, a widely-loved and critically acclaimed MMORPG, will undoubtedly excite fans and garner interest from new players alike. Whether you are a long-time fan of the franchise or simply curious about immersing yourself in the world of Elder Scrolls, now is the perfect time to embark on this epic virtual journey.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

