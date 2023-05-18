Cloud Network Digital Security implements new mission|Tianyi Cloud|China Telecom_Sina Technology_Sina.com





On May 17, the 2023 World Telecommunication and Information Society Day Conference was held in Hefei. Shao Guanglu, general manager of China Telecom, attended the opening ceremony and gave a keynote speech, sharing his knowledge and experience on “Cloud Network Digital Security, Fulfilling New Mission”.

Shao Guanglu said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China sounded the charge towards the second centenary goal. In the new journey, China Telecom continued to promote the upgrading of cloud computing, advanced network, big data, artificial intelligence, network information security and other capabilities. , to help the rapid development of Chinese-style modernization. In recent years, China Telecom’s investment has increased by 7% per year, and the investment structure has continued to tilt towards the digital economy. The investment in e-surfing cloud, AI, security, digital platforms and other digital industries has increased by 40% per year, and the capabilities of cloud, network, data, intelligence and security have been continuously upgraded .

In terms of cloud computing, Tianyi Cloud has made breakthroughs in more than 50 key technologies, and independently developed server operating system CTyunOS, cloud operating system TeleCloudOS4.0, Zijin DPU, cloud database TeleDB, etc. The scale of computing power increases by 60%~80% every year, and Tianyi cloud resource pools have been established in more than 200 prefecture-level cities, and they are deployed overseas. On the basis of general-purpose computing power, accelerate the construction of intelligent computing and super computing to meet higher-level needs such as large-scale model training. The e-surfing cloud platform has initially realized the capabilities of global scheduling, third-party cloud scheduling, and heterogeneous computing power scheduling. It is more convenient, economical and reasonable to promote east-to-west calculation, east-to-west training, and east-to-west rendering. In the edge cloud, AI intelligent computing capabilities are deployed to support more than 50 cloud, edge, and end collaborative services. The low-latency, high-performance, multi-service E-surfing edge cloud will become a new urban construction infrastructure, and enterprises can use higher-level tools on the edge cloud more conveniently and economically.

In terms of network, on the basis of 5G co-construction and sharing, China Telecom and China Unicom jointly promoted 4G co-construction and sharing. The bandwidth, capacity, coverage and network speed of 4G/5G have been significantly improved, and the results of cost reduction and efficiency increase have been obvious. . On the basic network, actively promote the new network centered on DC, build a low-latency backbone optical network base of “four areas, six axes, eight hubs and multi-channels”, and support the full interconnection of computing power hubs. According to the cloud-network integration plan, build the cloud-network integration capabilities of the central cloud, edge cloud, and DCI, and create 1ms, 10ms, and 15ms delay circles between DCs in the east-west direction; in the north-south direction, provide 1ms, 1ms, and 5ms, 20ms and other different latency levels, cost-effective computing power access services.

In terms of big data, the data element service platform “Lingze” developed by Tianyi Cloud generates new data products through safe calculation, processing and desensitization of raw data. At present, a data product supermarket has been built in Hainan, using market-oriented mechanisms to aggregate, develop, add value, and use, making data a factor of production, allowing all parties to share data with confidence, process it with confidence, and add value happily.

In terms of artificial intelligence, the tens of billions of parameter-level “Galaxy” large visual model developed by Tianyi Cloud can restore three-dimensional information from two-dimensional pictures and realize pixel-level classification of objects in pictures. With finer classification, more accurate detection, and more precise action recognition, it is especially suitable for small-sample training scenarios such as urban governance and smart manufacturing.

In terms of security and trustworthiness, Tianyi Cloud has built seven 3AZ nodes, combined with multi-level computing power layout, to ensure the continuity, reliability and stability of customer business. At the same time, Tianyi Cloud coordinates cloud, network, edge, and terminal security capabilities, including trillion-level data analysis capabilities on the cloud side, distributed 10Tb-level attack protection capabilities on the network side, and more than 150 security capabilities on the side. Pool and fine-grained security monitoring and control capabilities on the device side.

“The “Overall Layout Plan for the Construction of Digital China” clarifies that China’s digital development level will enter the forefront of the world by 2035. This is a very exciting goal.” Shao Guanglu said that China Telecom will focus on computing power services as an important part of promoting the digital economy. Productivity, providing society with “computing power﹢connection﹢model﹢security” computing power service, making new and greater contributions to the high-quality development of digital China.



