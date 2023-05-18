New night of air strikes on Kiev, alert throughout Ukraine – Europe

Explosions in the night in Kiev. Authorities said air defense had gone into action in the Ukrainian capital. The air raid alarm went off in the city and in all regions of the country.

Falling debris from tonight’s airstrike on Kiev has sparked fires in the Ukrainian capital. This was reported by the local authorities, explaining that the debris fell in the districts of Darnytsia, Desna and Dnipro, on the left bank of the river. Meanwhile, the air raid alarm has returned to the city. “Due to falling debris, a non-residential building caught fire in the Desna district,” said Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration of Kiev. “Fire in a garage cooperative due to falling debris in the Darnytsia district. Debris fell in several places in the same area,” wrote Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, noting that “at the moment there are no victims in the places of the fall of debris”.

“The Russians killed a child in the Kherson region. It happened following the bombing of Zelenivka. His father carried him to the hospital in his arms”. The head of the office of the Ukrainian president, Andriy Yermak, writes on Telegram. “Two other people were also injured. They were all near a shop. Russian terrorists continue to cynically kill civilians,” he added in the message.

Russian forces continue to concentrate their offensive operations in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka – in the Donetsk region (east) – where 55 clashes with Ukrainian troops took place yesterday: the General Staff of the Forces writes on Facebook Armies of Kiev in its daily update on the progress of the war, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Bakhmut and Marinka continue to be the epicenter of hostilities,” the report added. Yesterday the Russians launched 31 missile attacks: in particular, two S-300 missiles hit civilian infrastructure in Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region, and two Kalibr missiles damaged civilian infrastructure in Mykolaiv. Additionally, Moscow’s forces carried out 57 air raids and launched 96 rocket attacks against Ukrainian positions in populated areas. An industrial plant in the southern Ukrainian city of Nikolayev was damaged

during the night following a Russian attack: this was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Vitaly Kim,

come riporta Ukrinform.

“An industrial plant was hit,” Kim wrote on Telegram. Earlier, an air raid warning had gone off in the region and explosions were reported in the city.

ANSA agency ‘Retaken 20 square km in Bakhmut’. Xi’s envoy arrives in Kiev (ANSA)

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), in its daily report on the progress of the conflict, Russian forces are probably

committed to stepping up their tactical offensive in the Bakhmut area, despite Ukraine’s goal of focusing on limited and localized counterattacks. The US research center recalls that yesterday the head of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, said that the Russians have strengthened their forces in the Bakhmut area to stabilize the situation. At the same time, a well-known Russian military blogger said that four unspecified Russian battalions were deployed on the flanks around Bakhmut to prevent breakthroughs by

of the Ukrainian forces.

These claims, the think-tank comments, are in line with statements by Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar on Monday that Moscow is deploying additional airborne forces – presumably from other areas of the front – to defend Bakhmut’s flanks.

On the other hand, an official US source told CNN that Russia is using more munitions than usual in an attempt to overwhelm and confuse Ukrainian air defenses. Moscow’s forces, the source said, launched more extensive airstrikes from multiple directions simultaneously targeting command centers in Kiev and other strategic locations. This, according to the US official, could be an attempt to force Ukraine to delay its long-awaited counter-offensive.

According to Washington, however the plan could turn into a boon for Kiev’s forces, as Russia is drawing on its already limited stockpile of high-precision munitions.