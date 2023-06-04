it’s a blue night

It’s an all blue night
The award ceremony begins at the Maradona stadium: Naples has never been so blue.
Goal from Simeon!!
The seal is from Cholito Simeone!! With Napoli in ten due to Gaetano’s injury, Cholito Simeone invents a Eurogol that puts the match on file and definitively explodes the big party.
Goal of the Osimhen!!
The party explodes at the Maradona stadium and in all the pizzas of Naples with Victor Osimhen’s goal that keeps the Azzurri going against Sampdoria.
The award ceremony at the Maradona stadium
Maradona stadium filled with music and a big collective party for Napoli’s last day of the championship against Sampdoria, with the award ceremony of the blue team with the Scudetto cup at the end. Before the start of the match, the Lega A prizes were presented to the best Azzurri players of the season and to Luciano Spalletti, elected best coach.
The sports director, Cristiano Giuntoli, presented the awards to Kim Min-Jae, best defender in Serie A, Victor Osimhen, best striker and top scorer. Finally, the trophy for best footballer of the season was awarded to Kvicha Kvaratskhelia. It was Spalletti who took the microphone at Maradona and said at the stadium: «I want to share this award with my players, all of my collaborators and all of you fans, thanks for the support».
Spalletti: “It’s hard to get away from these people”
«It is a representative video for what the season has been like, the feeling that there was between us and the involvement of the whole city and all our fans. Of all those who had the desire to raise this cup in their hearts. It will come out somewhere, then she comments on it and will give us her opinion. The hardest thing to break away from? From everything you meet. It will be difficult to break away even from the little things because everyone gets involved in this party here. Napoli taught us how to celebrate, what happiness means. They have made an investment in the future. There are many children who love Napoli and have recognized in these colors what the future will be. And we’re totally happy with that.” Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti said this to Dazn before the match against Sampdoria about the video shown to the team.
Manfredi: “It’s a catalyst for the Scudetto”
«It is a moment of great economic, tourist and cultural rebirth of the city. And this championship was a bit of a catalyst». This was stated by the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, speaking at the Maradona stadium – where the last league match against Sampdoria is about to begin – about the massive presence of tourists in Naples. “The city has changed a lot and after the covid it restarted with great strength and with a great ability to attract internationally,” he continued. The mayor then underlined that «foreign tourists are happy to come to Naples» and, with reference to the future and the need to make this change of pace structural, affirms that «an organization is needed that makes the city competitive on an international level» . An organization “worthy of a European capital in terms of transport and services” even if, Manfredi reiterated, “Naples must not be distorted”.
Big Party al Plebiscito
Kids, families and children in joy this morning in Piazza del Plebiscito, to celebrate Napoli, with balloons and gadgets at the Big Party featuring the official Ssc Napoli brand. Contagious joy and riot of blue, waiting for the official award ceremony of the team tonight, with the delivery of the cup. A wait in the company of well-recognizable stewards and hostesses, because they wear a white T-shirt branded with the Big Party logo and the Napoli Scudetto, also stamped on the balloons.
Ferlaino flies to Buenos Aires
Engineer Corrado Ferlaino, 92, the president who brought Diego Maradona to Naples and won two league titles, an Italian Super Cup, two Italian Cups and a UEFA Cup, is in Buenos Aires to watch the last game of the Napoli-Sampdoria championship, and celebrate the third scudetto spiritually close to the Pibe de oro in the Jardin Bellavista cemetery, where the Argentine champion rests next to his parents. “My trip to Buenos Aires is due to thank those who have given a lot to my Napoli and have made my city happy for years with its wonderful fans,” Ferlaino told Ansa.
There is also Pocho at the stadium
There will also be Pocho Lavezzi in the stands at the Maradona stadium to celebrate the Napoli championship. The first major acquisition of the De Laurentiis era, the Pocho therefore represents the trait d’union between what it was and what it is today.
The special choreography of curve B
Everything is ready at the Maradona stadium for the last challenge of this season. Both corners of the stadium have prepared a surprise for the Azzurri players who have just won the Scudetto. Outside the stadium, flyers signed curve B explain the indications for the best result of the choreography: «Do it with love, one day you can tell you have been there».
The party begins in Fuorigrotta
The big party in Fuorigrotta has begun: thousands of Azzurri fans wave flags in front of the Maradona stadium while waiting for the turnstiles to open. There is also a gigantic reproduction of the Scudetto cup that stands out in Piazzale Tecchio waiting for the real one.
De Giovanni, Quagliariello and Ruotolo say no
«We choose not to be there because we think that such a great joy should have been shared in some way with a city that has shown that it knows how to celebrate, without causing problems of public order, making the whole town fall in love with the creative and respectful way of going down square. Naples comes first, even from Naples. This Naples has won the Scudetto, and deserves to sew it on its heart even outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium ». Maurizio de Giovanni, Gaetano Quagliariello and Sandro Ruotolo write it in a note.
Public transport
Metro Line 1 will be open until 2am but with limited service to the Piscinola-Dante section starting at 8.30pm. Rides until 2 also for the three funiculars: Mergellina, Centrale and Montesanto. The Cumana will also be active until 2 am and the same goes for the Piscinola-Aversa metro, extended until 1.45 am.
The traffic device
The ban on transit and parking with the possibility of forced removal will be valid at the Plebiscite, in via San Carlo and in piazza Trieste e Trento. No parking and circulation in piazza Mercato and piazza del Carmine. Traffic bans also in Scampia, in via Galimberti, via della Resistenza, via Baku.
Municipal ordinances
The traffic limitation devices will be in force from 4 hours before the match and until the need ceases tomorrow. In the squares of the giant screens, from 3 pm, drinks can only be sold in plastic or paper cups. Armored Fuorigrotta, around the stadium (via Marino, via Galeota, via De Gennaro, via Tansillo, piazzale D’Annunzio, via Pirandello, via Marconi): over 100 barriers from 7 this morning.
The security plan of the prefecture
The safety plan prepared by the prefecture is impressive. Access to the squares is free but the stewards of the three companies appointed by the Municipality of Naples will be able to examine the fans’ backpacks or luggage if necessary and will be in contact with the Municipality, the prefecture and the police headquarters. Depending on the situation, it will be assessed whether to limit access, so as to avoid out-of-control gatherings.
The party in 20 squares
There are twenty giant screens set up for the great celebration of the Scudetto in three squares in the city of Naples and in 17 municipalities in the metropolitan area: Quarto, Pozzuoli, Portici, Meta, Marigliano, Giugliano, Cardito, Calvizzano, Bacoli, Casalnuovo, Frattamaggiore, Nola, San Giorgio a Cremano, Qualiano, Cisterna Castle, Palma Campania and Castellammare di Stabia.