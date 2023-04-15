The shareholders’ meeting of CNH Industrial gave the green light to all the items on the agenda, among which the 2022 budget, the distribution of the dividend, the remuneration policy and the composition of the Board of Directors (BoD) stand out. The confirmation of the top management strengthens the position of CNH Industrial in the market.

In detail, the Board of Directors’ proposal regarding the distribution of a dividend of 0.36 euro per share was approved. This corresponds to a total amount of 483 million euros (about 510 million dollars) and is in line with the company’s policy of having a payout ratio between 25% and 35%. The dividend decision received 99.92% of the votes in favour.

Furthermore, the shareholders’ meeting gave its consent to the 2022 budget with 99.91% of the votes in favour. The remuneration policy and the composition of the Board, including the confirmation of the top management, were also approved. These decisions reveal the shareholders’ confidence in the company’s management and strategy, allowing CNH Industrial to confidently continue on its path of growth and development.