The Institute of Informatics and Telematics of the Cnr of Pisa (Iit-Cnr) recently celebrated its 20 years of activity. Its history began in April 2002, with the appointment of Franco Denoth as director, and continued with two decades of research activity in computer science and high technological innovation, with national and international projects.

The institute is based on the wealth of experience of its “ancestor”, the Cnuce, the institute of the Cnr which on 30 April 1986 was the site of the first connection to the Network for Italy. Thanks to this legacy, the Iit-Cnr is also home to the .it Registry, the registry of all Italian domains founded in 1987. The Iit-Cnr, explains a note, celebrated its first twentieth anniversary by presenting an overview of its activities from cybersecurity to artificial intelligence, passing through industry 4.0, fake news and disinformation, smart mobility and application projects such as the electronic health record, the second level domain gov.it and the new mobile research unit of the Cnr.

The event also saw the participation of the president Maria Chiara Carrozza, who underlined how the Iit-Cnr is central to the Ict activities of the Cnr and fundamental for all the activities of the institution in the context of the Pnrr, with particular reference to the extended partnerships in the fields of information technology and telecommunications. The prime example is the extended partnership on artificial intelligence, Fair, which unites 12 university and research institutes, six public/private institutions and seven companies at national level, with the Iit-Cnr as the promoter and main office of this reality. Carrozza also recalled how research must focus above all on young people, because it is through them that it will be possible to renew the institution’s excellence.