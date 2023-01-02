Home Sports Juve, the offer for the renewal of Rabiot: seven million plus bonuses
Juve, the offer for the renewal of Rabiot: seven million plus bonuses

Juve, the offer for the renewal of Rabiot: seven million plus bonuses

The Frenchman, who is about to expire, can now negotiate with other clubs: the big English clubs are on pole. The weight of Allegri’s fundamental role in trying to keep Adrien in Turin

Adrien Rabiot has been free to deal with whoever he wants for a couple of days. Just over six months after his contract with Juventus ends, the French midfielder is effectively a “free agent”, to put it in the American way. But that doesn’t mean that the Old Lady has already resigned herself to losing one of her most titular. Indeed, at the urging of Massimiliano Allegri, he is already studying the offer to keep Rabiot in Turin: a contract similar to the current one (7 million euros net of the fixed portion, again with the facilitations of the growth decree on the gross), but with further facilitations regarding bonuses (about one million). The amount to be paid to the player upon signing remains to be discussed.

