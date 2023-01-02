“It’s evil… Zaia is evil… there’s no other explanation…”.
Professor Crisanti, do we even bother evil? You and the governor of Veneto have been publicly attacking each other for months.
“People can disagree on technical aspects and have different political opinions, but to think that a President of the Region uses all his strength and leverage to unlawfully harm those who are trying to put him on the right path…a
See also Shanghai police officer was suspected of being involved in assassin of Yang Jia and caused 6 deaths and 5 injuries |