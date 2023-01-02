Home News Tampon feud, Crisanti: “Zaia evil plotted against me, he should resign for now I’ll do it”
News

Tampon feud, Crisanti: “Zaia evil plotted against me, he should resign for now I’ll do it”

by admin
Tampon feud, Crisanti: “Zaia evil plotted against me, he should resign for now I’ll do it”

“It’s evil… Zaia is evil… there’s no other explanation…”.

Professor Crisanti, do we even bother evil? You and the governor of Veneto have been publicly attacking each other for months.

“People can disagree on technical aspects and have different political opinions, but to think that a President of the Region uses all his strength and leverage to unlawfully harm those who are trying to put him on the right path…a

See also  Shanghai police officer was suspected of being involved in assassin of Yang Jia and caused 6 deaths and 5 injuries |

You may also like

Firefighters put out a fire on the roof...

The risk of virus transmission increases with the...

Citizenship income, smart working and foreigners: this is...

Rob Brezsny Horoscope Capricorn January 5/11, 2023

In the queue for the farewell to the...

The man leaned out of the skylight to...

Covid, 77 new cases and one death in...

Smart working, this is how it works in...

Rob Brezsny Aquarius Horoscope January 5/11, 2023

Coronavirus: Restrictions on travel from China continue to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy