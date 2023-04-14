Home News An Italian court suspended a death sentence for a bear that killed a young man
An Italian court suspended a death sentence for a bear that killed a young man

An Italian court suspended a death sentence for a bear that killed a young man
Image: archive

Hespress – dpaFriday, April 14, 2023 – 18:25

An Italian court suspended the order issued by Mario Foggati, president of the Trentino region, to shoot a bear, in the northern Italian region, which had killed a young man.

According to the decree issued today, Friday, the court responded to an appeal by the animal protection organizations “LAV” and “LAC”, which had previously criticized the decision.

The decree stated that there will be a hearing, before the court in Trento, on May 11.

The bear that killed the 26-year-old man in the famous Söll Valley for hiking is the sister of a bear, known as Bruno, who was shot in Bavaria in 2006.

And after it attacked a father and his son on “Monte Beller” in 2020, the bear was ordered to be shot; But the court decided not to kill her.

The incident intensified the debate about coexistence between bears and humans in the region.

