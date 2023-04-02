Kai Wegner is to become the governing mayor in Berlin, and Franziska Giffey will be given a senator post in the new government. (Photo: dpa)



Berlin A good three weeks after the start of their coalition negotiations, the CDU and SPD have finally completed their planned government program in Berlin. After the substantive questions, both parties also reached an agreement on the allocation of departments on Sunday evening, as the German Press Agency learned from negotiating circles.

CDU General Secretary Stefan Evers tweeted a video sequence in which white smoke rose, as in the papal election. The SPD politician Kevin Hönicke tweeted: “Habemus coalition agreement”. On Monday, the election winners, the CDU and the SPD, will present their coalition agreement – ​​the date has been fixed for a long time. So far, Berlin has been governed by a coalition of SPD, Greens and Left.

Over the weekend, the negotiators clarified the last open points. The main question was how the projects should be paid for. Finally, the allocation of departments was on the agenda. Details about which party takes over which department were not initially known.