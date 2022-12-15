After nearly three years, Apple CEO Cook recently went to Japan to visit supply chain partners including Sony’s Kumamoto image sensor plant and Murata Manufacturing Co.

on social platforms,Cook expressed his thoughts, and especially praised the flute performance of Kimura Takuya’s daughter Cocomi (Kimura Shinmi) who participated in the performance.

Cocomi is the daughter of Japan’s top stars Takuya Kimura and Shizuka Kudo. Since she was born, she has attracted media attention. She grew up like a star holding the moon. Now she has lived up to expectations. She has perfectly inherited the amazing looks of her parents and her various personal accomplishments. Nurturing, and now it is the leader of the new generation of stars in Japan.

According to the data, Takuya Kimura was born in Tokyo, Japan on November 13, 1972. He is a Japanese actor, singer, and one of the members of the boy group SMAP’s full activity period (1988-2016).

In 2000, Takuya Kimura announced his marriage to Shizuka Kudo, a female singer who was two years older than him, at a SMAP concert.

In May 2001, the eldest daughter Cocomi was born. In March 2003, the second daughter Mitsuki Kimura was born.

Xinmei takes its name from the meaning of “cultivating a beautiful heart”. Xinmei looks very similar to Shizuka Kudo, while Mitsuki looks more like his father Takuya Kimura.