The strength of bonds. The delicate and painful theme of memory loss told lightly and deeply. After the success of the debut of “Janis”, here is the second appointment of “Giovedì Giovani h21”, the innovative series of evening shows for young people, adults and adolescent children promoted by Tib Teatro for the 30th edition of “Comincio dai 3”. The call is for tomorrow, always at 21 at the Teatro Comunale, for “Ricordi?”

A Teatro dell’Argine production – a Bolognese company that has always been interested in social, intercultural and educational theater – which with the lightness of the circus theater language focuses on the importance of family ties so closely connected to memories, to moments lived together. A title already proposed by Tib last May at the Casa delle Arti as part of the “Iogioco” festival. A multi-level show, therefore, designed for the youngest, but capable of speaking differently to all age groups. Which is then one of the objectives that the artistic director Daniela Nicosia and the whole crew set themselves with this new format. This creation, special mention at the Emanuele Luzzati 2022 National Award, written by Caterina Bartoletti, through the voices and bodies of Clio Abbate and Giovanni Dispenza (who signs the direction) tells the story of Marta and her father. Of the small affectionate gestures and of the care that her father reserved for her when she was little, and of those that Marta now dedicates to him. Memories of a lifetime. Of the bonds that memories are capable of creating and of the even stronger bonds that are created when memories slowly fade away.

Because Marta’s father has a problem: he struggles to remember things, those further away in time, but also those closer. With small gestures, necessary to exercise that wonderful attitude which is caring for the other, Marta then tries to help him put pieces of memory back together. “Memories?” Alternating the gracefulness of the circus elements and the drama of the theatrical ones, through a touching and engaging language, deep and light at the same time, the show shows the confusing juggling of the sick father and Marta’s acrobatics to help him remember.

Thus approaching a difficult and painful topic, potentially at risk of rhetoric, such as that of the progressive loss of memory. The language of the circus theater is able to make evident the fatigue of the relationship, and at the same time manages to delicately deal with an apparently difficult topic. A comical and moving story, a reflection on affection and sharing memories that are emotions.

Because even from there, from the possibility of fixing important moments in life forever in the memory, the strength of feelings passes. Admission: 10 euros under 30; 15 adults. The Teatro Comunale ticket office will be open tomorrow from 7pm. For info and reservations: 0437 950555, [email protected]