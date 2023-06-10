Collective bargaining dispute continues – how much does Deutsche Bahn really pay its employees?

However, it is questionable whether the information provided by the railways is correct in individual cases. “I started at Deutsche Bahn 13 years ago as a train attendant, at that time the starting salary was 1,850 euros gross, now it’s 2,280 euros gross,” says a railway employee at DB-Regio. The railway union GDL also finds the average figures “a few hundred euros too high”. You need an “ideal constellation”, plenty of overtime, the calculation of the 13th salary and all allowances to get the track details, confirms Thomas Gelling from the GDL.