Colosseum, the vandal repents: “I didn’t know it was ancient”

Colosseum, the tourist who scarred the walls of the Flavian Amphitheater apologizes: “Only after the fact did I learn of the antiquity of the monument”

The case of Ivan Danailovthe foreign tourist who engraved on the walls of Colosseum his and his fiancée’s name as a “gesture of love”. The 31-year-old of Bulgarian origins but residing in England had scarred the symbolic monument of Rome by writing “Ivan+Hayley 23” with the keys. Danailov sent a letter of apology, with guilty delay, to the Rome prosecutor’s office, to the mayor and to the municipality, demonstrating his total ignorance more than repentance.

“Aware of the seriousness of the deed committed – writes the vandal of the Colesseo – with these lines I wish to address my most sincere and sincere apologies to the Italians and to the whole world for the damage caused to a property which, in fact, is the heritage of all humanity The man then smoothes the mayor’s fur Gualtieri and at the Campidoglio underlining how with “dedication, care, sacrifice they guard the inestimable historical and artistic value of the Colosseum”. Danailov then he comes up with the most comical of excuses for his reckless gesture: “I admit with profound embarrassment that only after what unfortunate happened I learned of the antiquity of the monument“.

Will a letter be enough to appease the leaders of the capital who want justice? According to what the lawyer says Alexandro Maria Tirellipresident of the International Penal Chambers and appointed by Danailov as his trusted defender together with Maria Valentina Micheli, the man for his act of vandalism risks from 2 to 5 years in prison and a fine from 2,500 to 15,000 euros.

