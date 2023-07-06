GIS Boom in bookings for the 9th edition of the Italian Days of Lifting and Exceptional Transport – News

There is already a boom in bookings for the ninth edition of the Italian Days of Lifting and Exceptional Transport, scheduled from 5 to 7 October 2023 at Piacenza Expo.

Less than four months after the inauguration, well over 400 exhibitors have already confirmed their participation in the most important Italian exhibition-conference entirely dedicated to the supply chain, in addition to over 50 trade associations and public institutions.

Innovation, comparison, synergy are the keywords that have always characterized GIS, the Italian Days of Lifting and Exceptional Transport.

Born in 2009 as a national event, GIS is now the most important European event in the sector, an ideal showcase for the preview presentation of new proposals and technological innovations in the world of material lifting, work at height, industrial handling and port and exceptional transport.

Also from a dimensional point of view, GIS 2023 has reached record numbers, with a total exhibition area exceeding 62,000 square metres, thanks to the use of two tensile structures that will house the new Pavilion 4 and an adequate restaurant area available to exhibitors and visitors, but also the adjacent structure of the Pala Banca, within which some conferences and traditional gala events will take place which constitute an important corollary to the Piacenza exhibition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

