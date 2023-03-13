Helmi Belhaj: “If I lose everything, the only thing I would keep is the mentality”

“I have a wonderful daughter who is growing up and the greatest gift I can give her is what I have learned in the last 10 years of my life, the entrepreneurial mindset”. The expert of “Debt and Central Credit Registers”, known throughout Italy by now for the number of creditworthiness rehabilitations obtained by his company Debtor Law, has also been training his employees and team members for years and it seems that the company’s success is precisely linked to this.

The businessman Reggiano, raised in a simple family, says: “The great thinkers and great philosophers have helped to educate me through books, stories and their stories. Today I feel like a guardian of this great knowledge”. “The dream of my life has always been to work to make my dreams come true and those of the people who are part of my reality, I believe that the best thing we can do is just learn to give if we want to receive”.

Pearl he is not an entrepreneur like the others, and this goes beyond the success of his company in Italy. In particular, he is not an entrepreneur who talks and poses, like many of his colleagues.

Born in Reggio Emilia on 11 September 1993, the “entrepreneurial mentality expert” grew up in a working-class family. Graduated as a surveyor, he began his studies in Design, interrupting early. In 2019 he founded a small business to help people in financial difficulty defend themselves from banks. Intuition, the latter, which has attracted attention.

It was the start of a great journey. Today his company, which has over 55 collaborators, is a symbol of an entrepreneurial model and has top-level collaborators trained by him personally to maintain the know how of the company.

It seems that Pearl is working together with a large publishing house for the publication of a book about this entrepreneurial mindset. A text in which, among other things, the entrepreneur from Reggio retraces the path that led him to conceive the corporate culture of his company: “Today I know what it means to create profit and I know how much it is worth recognizing the beauty of work and offering a service that does no harm to anyone or anything. My life experience has taught me the value of safekeeping what we have learned. I understood that what comes to us from the past is not a burden, but a tool that supports the splendid future that awaits us”.

On the one hand, the look at the thinkers of the past, on the other, the one aimed at today and tomorrow. All accompanied by the smile with which he approaches the listener.

Belhaj loves to learn and train, but also to teach and train. It is no coincidence that in his company training is a constant investment from the beginning. “It’s not the only gift for my boys: any of my boys is free to work from any city or country and is free to manage their own hours according to their responsibilities. My commitment is to train adult, aware and free people so that they love their work without taking anything away from themselves. Indeed, those who differ in the project always have the possibility of becoming one of the owners of the offices located in the various cities. We are a meritocratic and equal company whoever has the opportunity to develop with us”.

