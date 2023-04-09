Only a shadow of itself: The Credit Suisse leadership with President Axel P. Lehmann (3rd from left) leaves the stage at the General Assembly in Zurich (April 4, 2023). Photo: Michael Buholzer (Keystone)

Found on Tuesday the last general meeting of the last big Zurich bank took place – Credit Suisse, known as Schweizerische Kreditanstalt (SKA) in happier times, was buried. The last bank in Zurich, because UBS, which is taking it over, has also been domiciled in Zurich for a long time, but actually comes from Winterthur, from Toggenburg (bank company) and from Basel (bank association). Anyone who spoke of a Zurich bank in the past had the credit institution in mind: the most distinguished and Zurich financial institution in the city – which now, after almost 167 years, suddenly no longer exists.