Parisien coach Christophe Galtier got annoyed when he saw a banner in the stands…

On the wings of Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Nice on the road (2:0). The brilliant Argentinian was a scorer and an assist in his team’s triumph, but the match was marked by a terrible move by the home fans. On one banner, they also mentioned the mother of Parisien coach Christophe Galtier.

Before coming to Paris, he was the coach of Nice, he took the club to the UEFA Conference League and after all that, an unpleasant situation happened. “My mother is 83 years old and recovering from cancer. People in the stands are watching European football thanks to me“, said Galtije after the match.

When he took over Nice, the club was in ninth place, he led them to fifth position and placement in Europe. The guest coach couldn’t believe what he was seeing, so even before going to the locker room, he approached Jean-Clair Todibo. “Did you see the banner? What would you say if we wrote something like that,” Galtius asked, but got no answer, as Todibo ignored him.

