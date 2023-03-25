Episode 249

Commerzbank should be back in the Dax at the end of February. After the surprising comeback of the former Dax founding member, Germany’s top stock market league has two bank stocks again. Business journalists Dietmar Deffner and Holger Zschäpitz argue about who has more potential – the Germans or the Coba? After all, Zschäpitz has the urinal factor on his side.

Other topics:

The Hedge Fund Legend’s Trades – What stocks George Soros has bought now

Deffner’s Transactions – What trades the podcast legend has recently made

Dax at high for the year – how the leading index could continue

The oil of the 21st century – why Germany’s leading lithium stock crashed

Germany’s botched IPO of the year – what Deffner and Zschäpitz did with Ionos

Boom in heat pumps – which stock benefits the most and an idea from Germany

Surprising billion-dollar bond – why Delivery Hero is suddenly tapping the market

