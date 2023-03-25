Georgia Trocciola was crossing the street, on the pedestrian crossing, in Coloradowhere she had arrived thanks to an international exchange program, when she was hit by a car. The young woman from Bolzano Vicentino died at the age of 17, killed in the accident that occurred last Wednesday around 7:30. A Jeep Wrangler overwhelmed Trocciola. When help arrived at the scene, the girl was lying on the ground, unconscious. The Colorado Springs Police Department reported that the car would not obey a red light. The attempts to resuscitate the doctors who intervened on the spot were useless.

“Thanking everyone would now be impossible… – wrote the young girl’s father, Gianfranco, on Facebook – there are so many of you and I am grateful for this… in just a few shots you can understand who my ‘little girl’ was… mad, sincere, profoundly unique. Here in the United States where my wife and I are, in her school they have created a motto #LLG which translated means Live Like Giorgia …basically everyone knew and loved her. Mery, Azzurra and all my family thank you for the affection you are giving us, I write it from the heart. Thank you”.

Trocciola was going to school when she was hit. He was a student at Doherty High School, in El Paso County. He played softball, tennis and swimming. The school was shocked by the tragedy. She in Italy she played in Padova Softball Braves, women’s baseball. “Hello Giorgia! Now that you’re up there, keep playing with the passion and happiness you’ve passed on to all of us over the years. You will always be alive in our hearts and you will smile with us in that red diamond that we live and love every day “, the words of condolence on the social networks of the Venetian company.

“I learned with deep regret and emotion of the premature death of our compatriot in the United States in a tragic road accident – he wrote the President of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia – My closeness goes to family, friends, baseball team mates with whom he shared a passion for sport. This is the news we never want to hear. Giorgia was a sunny, joyful and sporty girl who had decided to fly to the other side of the world to experience studying abroad. This is a mourning that strikes in the heart”.

The 11th district of Colorado announced after the tragedy that near the school a safety zone will be created where motorists will not be able to travel at high speed. On social networks there are many posts of condolence for the tragedy. One has started on the crowdfunding platform fundraiser to enable the american family which hosted Trocciola to attend the funeral in Italy.