Home News Lasso presents a letter to the CC “in defense of democracy”
News

Lasso presents a letter to the CC “in defense of democracy”

by admin
Lasso presents a letter to the CC “in defense of democracy”

The president of the Republic, Guillermo Lassoindicated that a few moments ago he presented before the Constitutional Court the arguments in defense of the democratic institutionality of the Ecuadorian people.

The brief presented calls for “to respect democracy, It is legally based to disprove the fallacies of those who seek a coup from the National Assembly ».

He also took advantage of his stay in the Dominican Republic at the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, where he pointed out that the «Parliamentary coups d’état constitute a recurring evil in the history of our America, because they are carried out through the manipulation of legislative rules and procedures. That is precisely what is being forged in Ecuador,” Lasso said.

«We hope that the distinguished magistrates of the Constitutional Court will defend, as is their custom, the constitutional rule of law,” continued the letter made by the President and sent to the Court.

He also asked that «In exercise of its role as guarantor of the Ecuadorian Constitution, the Court rejects this request vitiated by blundering errors of form and substance, legal and factual, which demonstrate the infinite contempt that the signatory assembly members feel for the democratic institutionality of the Ecuadorian people.” concluded.

See also  How much are the tickets for the Måneskin concert in Bogotá?

You may also like

In Apopa, 15 gang members of the “Mara...

Two alternate pathways will be adequate

Füllkrug delights the fans: the renewed national team...

Perspective. Rosa, one of the first merchants of...

Ex-entrepreneur convicted of defamation of Jens Spahn

They hung him to give him a lesson...

Jury: more than 1,300 specialized medical care

The Spring Sonata by Ludwig van Beethoven

Equatorial Guinea confirms eight new cases of Marburg

Chinese technology for submarines can make them ‘invisible’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy