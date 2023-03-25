The president of the Republic, Guillermo Lassoindicated that a few moments ago he presented before the Constitutional Court the arguments in defense of the democratic institutionality of the Ecuadorian people.

The brief presented calls for “to respect democracy, It is legally based to disprove the fallacies of those who seek a coup from the National Assembly ».

He also took advantage of his stay in the Dominican Republic at the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, where he pointed out that the «Parliamentary coups d’état constitute a recurring evil in the history of our America, because they are carried out through the manipulation of legislative rules and procedures. That is precisely what is being forged in Ecuador,” Lasso said.

«We hope that the distinguished magistrates of the Constitutional Court will defend, as is their custom, the constitutional rule of law,” continued the letter made by the President and sent to the Court.

He also asked that «In exercise of its role as guarantor of the Ecuadorian Constitution, the Court rejects this request vitiated by blundering errors of form and substance, legal and factual, which demonstrate the infinite contempt that the signatory assembly members feel for the democratic institutionality of the Ecuadorian people.” concluded.