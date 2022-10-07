Home Business Commission of inquiry banks: next wave of NPL banks, review of Gacs on bonds
“With a view to preparing the country to better deal with the next foreseeable wave of NPLs, it is considered useful to verify whether it is not necessary to review or improve the functioning of the public guarantees (Gacs) on (senior) bonds issued on the occasion of securitization transactions by Npl. The protraction of the pandemic state and the ongoing geopolitical crisis can only have strong and negative repercussions on the economic and social fabric of our country, with a drop in GDP, financial tensions, a drop in consumption, an increase in unemployment with corporate crises both in the context of of maxi enterprises and SMEs “. This is what we read in the final report on the activity carried out approved yesterday by the parliamentary commission of inquiry on the banking and financial system, chaired by Carla Ruocco.

Therefore, considering the consequent increase in the already substantial NPL portfolios of banks, the Commission considers “the need to intervene to favor settlement agreements, limiting the costs for the State (in particular the release of GACs), of impaired positions of companies, freelancers and families”.

