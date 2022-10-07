Around 18.32 yesterday local time in SiriaUS forces conducted a air attack in the north of the country, killing Abu Hashum al-Umawi e another senior ISIS official. The US central command, Centcom, reports on Twitter. According to initial assessments, no civilians were killed or injured during the operation, the post reads. “No US forces were injured or killed and there was no loss or damage to US equipment in the execution of this operation.”

“This attack will reduce the capacity of ISIS to destabilize the region and hit our forces and our partners, ”said General Michael” Erik “Kurilla, commander of Centcom. “The our strengths remain in the area to ensure the definitive defeat of Isis“. The announcement of the death of the two comes the day after the news of a another US raidalso in northern Syria, which killed another leading figure of the Islamic State.