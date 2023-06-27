Commissioner Emilia, Figliuolo towards the appointment. Bonaccini was rejected

Commissioner Emilia, Salvini puts forward the Figliuolo hypothesis. Photo Lapresse

The government Melons seems to have finally decided. Forty days after the flood that brought him to his knees Emilia Romagna, the executive in the afternoon council of ministers should formalize the appointment of extraordinary commissioner. It could be Francesco Paolo who wins – reads in La Stampa Sonthe general protagonist of the anti-Covid vaccination plan and currently head of the joint joint operational command. The other name at stake right up to the end is that of Guido Bertolaso, Councilor for Welfare of the Lombardy Region. While Nicholas Of Water, current commissioner for the water emergency, would have declined the offer. Stephen Bonaccinipresident of Emilia-Romagna, asks to “immediately identify rules, governance and resources who preside over the emergency and restart process”. According to Bonaccini “the allocation of 200 million” foreseen by the National Emergency Fund “is already heavily spent” and most of the 2.2 billion provided for by the Floods decree “are not used to do the necessary work by winter”.

