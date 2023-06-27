In short: computer games planned on YouTube? +++ Zuckerberg and Musk want to fight | news

Tue, 12:38 Web fenGoogle may have buried the Stadia game service, but interest in the gaming market has not died out. As the Wall Street Journal finds out could, the company is working on an offering called “YouTube Playables”. The project is already being tested internally, and users should be able to access mobile and desktop games. However, the concept differs significantly from Stadia, because Google does not want to dare another attempt in the field of cloud gaming.

When asked for comment, a YouTube spokesperson said they have been focusing on gaming content for a long time. In addition, they are constantly experimenting with new functions, but there was no clear statement on the current reports. Even the Wall Street Journal doesn’t know when Playables will launch. However, given the success that many channels have had with game streaming and gaming content, an integrated portal would be a very useful addition.

Strange posse: do Zuckerberg and Musk really want to fight?

Should there be a major sporting event that even exceeds the importance of former duels like “Stefan Raab vs. Regina Halmich”? After the mouth fights between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, which became increasingly sharp in tone, there are currently some indications that they are actually experiencing a real encounter in the ring or in the cage. According to Business Insider, the two opponents are serious and may want to meet as part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Immense pay-per-view or betting income is the reason why broadcasters and organizers would very much like to carry out the duel.

However, there would be a fairly unequal balance of power, because Zuckerberg, 13 years his junior, is a trained martial artist, Musk is not. The latter, on the other hand, ironically stated that he had powerful special attacks. One is called “the walrus” – you simply lie down on the opponent and don’t move anymore. So whether the message is true, both would have one competition approved, may well be doubted. In any case, ideas and imagination about what could happen at this event inspired the two.

