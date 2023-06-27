Blurred vision? Could be Fuchs dystrophy | 7 risk factors you don’t think about

Sometimes we can have blurred vision due to tiredness or too many hours spent on the PC, but it could also be a hereditary disease.

Eye health is often underestimated until major symptoms appear and you run to the doctor. Fuchs’ disease doesn’t always give clear warnings, and it’s good to get to know it better to limit risk factors.

Blurred vision is a symptom that should not be underestimated

Some eye disorders occur more frequently at a certain age; also there Fuchs’ dystrophy can mostly affect people over the age of 50but there are also some conditions that can facilitate its onset.

Experts remind that this pathology is mostly hereditaryis progressive, and affects the cornea. Let’s find out in detail what it is, how to recognize it and prevent it.

Beware of blurred vision, especially if the discomfort is greater in the morning

Fuchs disease involves endothelial cells, which are in contact with the aqueous humor; this fluid performs many functions of the eye and guarantees the well-being and efficiency of sight.

It is preferable to have regular check-ups with the ophthalmologist – InformazioneOggi.it

The disease causes the endothelial cells to progressively die, and are no longer able to eliminate the fluid mentioned above. The cornea becomes thicker and thicker and vision suffersgiving the symptom of blurring.

The symptomatology, however, is divided into two phases, and therefore the subject may think he has a transient ailment. Initially, the discomfort of blurred vision is felt especially in the morning – because during the night there is a greater accumulation of aqueous humor – but then the problem persists throughout the day.

During the disease progressionappear other symptoms: you can see some halos around lights or have more sensitivity to it and feel more frequently dazzled. Sometimes they even form vesicles on the surface of the cornea.

What are the risk factors to pay attention to?

Scientists have not yet identified the precise causes of the onset of Fuchs’ dystrophy but hypothesize that the hereditary and genetic component plays a very important role.

Other causes that can trigger the pathology include various situations, which are more controllable, such as:

the smoke: people who smoke run a greater risk of suffering damage to the endothelial cells of the cornea and in addition to Fuchs’ disease, cataracts and glaucoma may appear early; sun exposure is considered another risk factor: UV rays can inflame the cornea and trigger Fuchs disease;eye trauma: surgery or trauma can favor the onset of degenerative pathology; continuous use and contact lenses is one of the possible contributing causes of dystrophy, because it increases the risk of inflammation of the cornea and the exchange of aqueous humor. Factors such asinheritance and also the belonging gender (the disease occurs more in women) are instead uncontrollable. Same with regards toage: experts have identified the population groups between the ages of 50 and 60 as those most at risk, although it is not excluded that the disease may have an earlier onset.

The disease, as we have said, is progressive but initially it may give very few signals. In some cases there is one diagnosis even after a decade from the beginning of the same, since serious inconveniences are not immediately felt.

Il advise is therefore that of undergo regular eye examinationsso as to identify in time the onset of a possible pathology.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)

