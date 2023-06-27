Microsoft summons the Italian ecosystem: digital shock for startups and SMEs

An ecosystem project for the digital acceleration of startups and small and medium-sized Italian enterprises that have already started innovation paths and that want to acquire a further competitive advantage, thanks to new technologies and in particular thanks to generative artificial intelligence. This is the business card of “Italy ambition #DigitalChamps”the plan for the digitization of SMEs and startups launched by Microsoft in collaboration with Cerved, Elite, LinkedIn, Italian Post Group e Steal. The initiative was announced last June 20 and will be told by the protagonists tomorrow Wednesday June 28 in the frame of the Four Seasons Hotel in Milan.

The event, which will be broadcast live streaming starting at 9:30 on the homepages of publications connected to the ItalianTech hub (Repubblica, LaStampa, Huffington Post and Gedi News Network), will welcome the partners of the plan and some of the so-called “digital champions” of our country, i.e. startups and companies that have already embarked on a path of digital innovation and which aspire to grow further thanks to the boost of advanced technologies. The project Italy ambition in fact, it will translate into a program aimed at enhancing the impact of small and medium-sized enterprises on the territory through technological tools, services and training to accelerate their development and sustainable growth. The declared objective of the initiative is to reach 10,000 SMEs and startups by the end of the current year.

The appointment in Milan, which will be presented and conducted by Andrea Frolla e Julia Cimpanelliwill host the contributions and visions of Vincent Espositomanaging director of Microsoft Italy, March TestsCEO of Elite Borsa Italiana, Andrea MignanelliCEO of Cerved, Marcellus Albergonicountry manager di LinkedIn, Antonio FrezzaChief Marketing & Sales Pmi of Sace, Giacomo Frizzarindirector of the small, medium and corporate Division of Microsoft Italy, Luba Manolova, director Modern work & security, Smb business development of Microsoft Italia, and of the founders and top managers of some innovative startups and SMEs (Giunko, D-Orbit, WordLift, iGenius and Be-Cloud). The ad hoc session on new generation artificial intelligence and the one on the role of investors also stand out, which will be animated by Jakala, Palladio Holding e P101.