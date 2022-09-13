Square Enix announced today (14th) that the HD-2D strategy role-playing game “TRIANGLE STRATEGY” previously released on Nintendo Switch will be released on PC (Steam) on October 14th.

The stage of this game is the war-torn continent “Nozelia”, where three great powers have been fighting for years. On this continent where the “Salt and Iron War” broke out for the interests of salt and iron, the “Saint Hessand’s Archdiocese”, which holds the right to salt, and the icy country of steel, the “Principality of Esforst”,

It maintains a state of triumvirate with the forest country “Green Castle Kingdom” located between the two countries.

However, something happened that completely broke the balance of the three kingdoms… The player will play the role of Serenoia, the son of the lord of the Kingdom of Greenburgh, and lead the destiny of himself and the world in this troubled world.

About what “Triangle Strategy” is playing,You can watch our previous demo experience on the Switch version without mine (click here). “Triangle Strategy” will be released on PC (Steam) on October 14, supports traditional Chinese, and has a general version and a deluxe version.