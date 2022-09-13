Following the launch of new iPhone and Apple Watch models in September, Apple often holds another event in October to launch new iPad and Mac models, and this year may be no different. For the October event, rumor has it that Apple plans to announce new iPad Pro models with M2 chips, a redesigned 10th-generation entry-level iPad, and at least a few more Macs with M2-series chips. Potential candidates include 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro, Mac mini and/or Mac Pro.

iPad Pro with M2 chip

Apple plans to release new iPad Pro models with an M2 chip and support for MagSafe wireless charging in October, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are expected to be updated, but the 11-inch model is still not expected to feature a MINI LED display.

iPad Pro

According to Japanese blog Mac Otakara, the next iPad Pro models will feature a similar body design to the current model, but with “four-pin connectors” on the top and bottom edges. What these connectors are for and whether they will replace the existing three-pin Smart Connector on the iPad Pro is unclear.

Apple last updated the iPad Pro in April 2021, with new features including an M1 chip, Thunderbolt port, 5G support, a miniLED display on the 12.9-inch model, and an upgraded 12-megapixel front-facing camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature, Helps you stay within the frame in video apps like FaceTime.

10th generation iPad

Apple is expected to unveil a redesigned entry-level iPad in October with a larger 10.5-inch display, a USB-C port and a flat-edged body with a rear camera bump. Other rumored features include an A14 Bionic chip and a 5G model.

While the tenth-generation iPad is expected to retain the Touch ID home button, rumor has it that the device will no longer have a headphone jack.

A questionable report from Mac Otakara claims that the tenth-generation iPad will actually feature a Touch ID power button on the top edge of the body, just like the latest iPad Air and iPad mini models. The report also claims that the FaceTime camera may be placed on the right bezel of the device for landscape use.

Macs with M2 Chips

At the end of August, Gurman said that Apple has been working on Mac mini, MacBook Pro and Mac Pro models based on the M2 chip, adding that we are “likely to see such a machine in two months’ time,” in line with October . However, it’s possible that some of these Macs will be announced later this year or next year.

Apple released the Mac mini with the M1 chip in November 2020 as one of its first three Macs with Apple chips. Nearly two years later, a new version of the Mac mini with the M2 chip is on the way, Gurman said.

MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

According to Gurman, Apple’s next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips “have entered development and testing” and are scheduled to be released “as early as this fall.” As has been the norm in recent years, Gurman said the time frame could be pushed back due to supply chain disruptions or other factors.

While some reports suggest that the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips could be Apple’s first 3-nanometer chips, it’s looking increasingly likely that these chips will remain 5-nanometers.These chips will still have modest performance improvements over the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and increases in GPU core count and unified memory (RAM) are also possible

Mac Pro with M2 Ultra and “M2 Extreme” chips

After announcing the Mac Studio at its March 2022 event, Apple teased that an Apple chip version of the Mac Pro tower would come at a later date.

Back in 2020, Apple said the transition of its entire Mac lineup from Intel processors to Apple Silicon chips would take about two years to complete, so the new Mac Pro was expected to be announced by the end of 2022.

Gurman said the new Mac Pro will be equipped with “M2 Ultra” and “M2 Extreme” chips.It’s possible the new Mac Pro will be smaller due to the switch to Apple chips, but it’s unclear

What do you expect from the Apple conference in October?