A simple blood test can detect a variety of underlying cancer diseases in patients, which will help health Services make early cancer screenings.

The study, called “The Pathfinder,” is a blood-based pan-cancer early screening (MCED, which detects the presence of multiple cancers). The researchers offered the Galleri Test to 6,621 subjects aged 50 and older, most of whom came back negative, but found 92 at risk of cancer.

Further testing confirmed that 35 of them had solid tumors or blood cancers, and one of the subjects was also found to have two cancers. Of the 36 cancers detected in total, 14 were still in the early stages, and 26 were diseases that were not detected by routine screening at an early stage.

The test found 19 solid tumors in tissues including breast, liver, lung and colon, as well as the presence of ovarian and pancreatic cancers, which used to be diagnosed at an advanced stage with poor survival rates. Low.

“The most exciting thing about this new test is that it detects both solid and liquid tumors, which is really a multi-cancer early screening technology.” Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York “I think it’s really a new concept that shows that blood testing for cancer is completely feasible,” said Deb Schrag, Ph.

In addition to detecting the presence of disease, Galleri screening can predict the location of cancer, allowing doctors to quickly track the location and further diagnose.

When a blood test is positive, a diagnosis is usually available within three months, Schrager said.

Described by the National Health Service England as a “potential game-changer”, the Galleri test will be expanded to 165,000 people next year, with doctors hoping to detect cancer early with a rapid test Makes treatments and surgeries more effective and saves more lives.

Naser Turabi, director of Cancer Research UK, said: “Detecting cancer through a blood test, which used to be science fiction, is now an important area of ​​cancer research that offers hope to patients. But we need larger data, especially how long patients live after cancer is detected, to further evaluate this test.”

Schrager said that while the screening is not yet ready for universal use, it still heralds a future that could offer a “completely different approach to cancer screening” that could give more patients hope of survival.

The findings were presented to the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress in Paris, France, on September 11.

