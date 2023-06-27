Your shoes will shine again

It’s happened to all of us – the new white sneakers look worn and dirty even after the second wear. And the harder you try to remove the dirt, the worse the shoes look. Knit or mesh shoes in particular often tend to pick up a lot of dirt, which is very stubborn and difficult to remove. Luckily, there are a few methods that effectively remove the contaminants, leaving the sneakers looking new again. In this article, we explain the best way to clean mesh sneakers.

What are mesh sneakers made of?

Mesh sneakers are very popular because they are light and very comfortable. But what kind of fabric is mesh actually? The fabric can be made from a variety of materials, most commonly nylon or polyester, and is primarily used in the manufacture of sportswear and athletic shoes.

The biggest advantage of mesh fabric for shoes is that it is very breathable. The material allows air to circulate around the foot, which helps keep the foot cool and dry during high-intensity activities.

How to clean white mesh sneakers

Whether you wear your sneakers for running, exercising, or everyday wear, they are bound to get dirty. To ensure that your mesh shoes do not lose their original appearance, you must clean them regularly.

Most manufacturers advise against washing shoes in the washing machine. Instead, hand cleaning is recommended. You can use detergent or mild dishwashing liquid and lukewarm water for this. Home remedies like toothpaste and baking soda should also work well. However, you should avoid hot water and harsh detergents such as chlorine bleach, as they can damage the shoes. To be honest, I’ve washed my white Adidas exactly in the washing machine several times, with a little bleach. I find this method faster and more effective, and if you use the right program, there is less risk of damage. You can find out more about cleaning in the washing machine at the end of the article.

If you want to play it safe and hand-clean your white mesh sneakers, the following non-scrubbing method is a good alternative. How to proceed step-by-step:

First remove coarse dirt

This is the very first and most important step. Dust and dried dirt should first be removed so that they do not spread. Use a dry cloth or a clean, soft-bristled brush. An unused toothbrush also works. Don’t forget the sneaker sole either.

Dip the brush or cloth in warm water and gently scrub your shoes to remove gross dirt. Be careful not to scrub too hard as mesh is delicate.

Prepare cleaning solution

Next, mix warm water with oxi crystal stain remover (dm’s powder is a cheap option) in a large bucket. Add enough water to completely soak the shoes. Use the stain remover dosing instructions to prepare the cleaning solution.

Soak sneakers

Next, you should remove the laces and place them in the water along with the sneakers. To keep the shoes from floating on the surface, place a heavy object over them. Then let them soak for about 2-4 hours.

Rinse the shoes

After soaking, you should rinse the shoes. This can be done either by hand or on the rinse cycle in the washing machine.

version 1

Take the shoes and laces out of the cleaning solution and put them in the shower. Run cold water and rinse the sneakers from all sides with the shower head. The stronger the water jet, the easier it is to rinse off the shoes.

Variant 2

To save yourself a little effort, put the shoes in the drum and start the rinse and drain programme. It is better to turn off the spin cycle to avoid damaging the sneakers. Tipp: Place the laces in a laundry net.

Caution: Only use this method on pure white mesh or knit sneakers! Leather sneakers and sneakers with colorful decorations should not be cleaned with oxi crystals.

Dry mesh sneakers properly

The shoes should be allowed to air dry. The heat of the dryer will inevitably damage them, so never put your sneakers in the dryer.

To keep the mesh sneakers in shape, you can stuff them with crumpled paper or clean washcloths while they dry. Then thread the laces back in and you’re done! The shoes should now shine again in their original shine.

How to clean my mesh sneakers in the washing machine

I bought a pair of very cheap sneakers last year (white of course) which I’ve worn up and down. Of course you didn’t look so good after a week and I wasn’t sure what to do exactly. They were so cheap that I could just buy a second pair, but that wouldn’t be sustainable. Instead, I decided to put the shoes in the washing machine (although I’ve heard several times that this isn’t recommended). It worked wonderfully and since then I’ve only cleaned this pair using this method because it’s quick and works perfectly. Notice: I might not try this method with very expensive sneakers, but since mine didn’t cost much, I dared. You can also try a cheap pair and then decide to clean your high-end sneakers using the same method.

Here’s how I do it:

First I remove dried dirt and mud from the upper with a clean cloth and from the sole with a brush. Then I put some liquid detergent in each shoe and throw it in the laundry drum. I add a dash of bleach and run the washing machine at 40°C on a delicates program, no spin. The white sneakers come out pure white again and all that’s left for me to do is let them air dry.