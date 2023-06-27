VOLVO TRUCKS Delivered electric heavy haulage truck to carrier in Sweden – Companies

The Volvo Trucks brand recently delivered an electric heavy haulage truck to a haulier in Gothenburg, Sweden. The truck can handle a total weight of 74 tons.

In recent weeks, one of the trucks has been undergoing tests in container traffic in the Arendal port area of ​​Gothenburg. The test is a so-called HCT (High-Capacity Transport) project. The truck with two trailers is 32 meters long and can handle a gross vehicle weight of 74 tons.

We are talking about a Volvo FH Electric 6X4 being loaded using two 180 kW fast loaders that haulier Mattsson Åkeri has installed in the company’s warehouse in Arendal. The truck will also shuttle between Gothenburg and the city of Borås, 70km from Gothenburg.

Since Volvo Trucks started production of all-electric trucks in 2019, the company has sold nearly 5,000 electric trucks in 40 countries around the world.

Today, Volvo offers the widest range of products in the industry with six electric models in series production that meet a wide range of transport needs within and between cities. Globally, Volvo Trucks has set a target for half of all trucks sold to be electric by 2030.

