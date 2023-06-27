FC Bayern: Is Harry Kane the new super nine?

Status: 06/27/2023 12:53 p.m

Harry Kane – the name has been circulating since Robert Lewandowski left Säbener Straße. Now the English world-class striker is said to have sent FC Bayern positive signals. Would the annoying centre-forward topic end with the 29-year-old?

It took time, but now FC Bayern Munich is said to have found their dream striker. It’s Harry Kane, attacker at Tottenham Hotspur. According to a media report, FCB has made an initial offer for striker Harry Kane. As the portal “The Athletic” writes on Tuesday, the Munich offer Tottenham Hotspur 70 million euros plus bonus payments for the 29-year-old.

So is there an obligation? According to “Sky”, the captain of the English national team is said to have given positive signals after the German record champions had explored the chances of a change with the consultants.

Kane sees Munich as the destination abroad

Accordingly, Kane had conveyed to Bayern that a transfer to Säbener Straße was his goal if the 29-year-old left his current club this summer for a commitment abroad. But that’s probably the crux of the matter – the transfer rumors are not new, year after year Kane has confessed to Tottenham again at the end of the transfer window.

Kane – a player with a goal instinct

Since Robert Lewandowski’s departure last summer, Kane has always been a topic for Munich. And the player fits the requirements profile of FC Bayern: Kane has both feet, is strong in the air, is 1.88 meters tall and is a player with a goal instinct.

His record: 280 goals and 64 assists in 435 games for Tottenham. He scored 30 times for Tottenham last season, making Kane one of the best centre-forwards in the world. But he hasn’t won a big title yet. Kane is therefore greedy for a sporting success.

One thing is also clear to the club leaders: the attempt by the record champions to do without a classic nine failed. Kane’s name was never far away. But there is one important question: what is the fee for the Englishman, who turns 30 in July? According to transfermarkt.de, his current market value is 90 million euros. Kane is under contract with Tottenham until the summer of 2024. There was a lot of rumor about transfer fees in excess of 100 million euros.

Hoeneß recently thought Kane’s transfer was “completely gaga”

Therefore, for Honorary President Uli Hoeneß, Kane’s commitment in March was unimaginable. “I think the transfer is completely gaga,” said Hoeneß. Kane is a “great player”, but: “Last year Tottenham rejected 160 million euros (transfer) from Manchester City. Do you think it’s cheaper this year?”

But you shouldn’t forget: Tottenham doesn’t want to give Kane to any league competitors, so if you move abroad, the transfer fee should be lower than the 160 million rumored by Hoeneß. 80 million euros are in the room – as much as Bayern’s record transfer Lucas Hernandez cost in the summer of 2019. The first offer from Munich would therefore be based in the region.

Does 70 million make sense for a nearly 30-year-old?

But 70 or 80 million for a nearly 30-year-old? In the various fan forums of the record champions, this is already being discussed controversially. Kane is too old for many. You see the hope for Bayern in Mathys Tel. But the Frenchman is only 18 – he still lacks experience.

He could collect those with Kane. Because he already said in the previous season that he could imagine taking the next generation by the hand. And 30 is not old for every striker – Lewandowski, for example, was 32 when he joined FC Barcelona and was able to live up to expectations there.

