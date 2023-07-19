the executive wants to roll out the red carpet for future tourists

Tourists sail on the Seine, in Paris, on July 4, 2023. CHRISTOPHE ENA / AP

In mid-March, when he received the partner companies of the Olympic Games, five hundred days before the opening ceremony, Emmanuel Macron had indicated that he wanted “receive the planet in the best possible conditions of safety, organization, social and ecological responsibility”. One year from the holding of the event, “welcoming tourists” et “the image of France” focused attention again on Wednesday, July 19, during the Olympic and Paralympic Committee organized under the aegis of the President of the Republic and numerous ministers.

Among the issues at the top of the priorities: accommodation and the prices of hotels and furnished tourist accommodation. “The State is not intended to replace the powers of local authorities with regard to controlling the volume of overnight stays”, had underlined the Elysée during a press briefing the day before, specifying thate “commercial freedom does not [permettait] not to control the prices of accommodation in furnished tourist accommodation”.

This preamble established, the government wishes however to set up a charter of commitment on furnished tourist accommodation. With, at the end of the day, an observatory which will make it possible to monitor price developments. A transparency whose aim is to facilitate the controls that are the responsibility of the communities, by creating a digital interface that will automate them”.

Reinforced audits within the hotel portfolio

Hotel prices in Greater Paris have already soared by more than 30% on average since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. And the Rugby World Cup, which will take place from September 8 to October 28, is already giving a taste of potential price increases.

These are around 21% for five stars in September and October compared to 2022 and 44% for four stars. Prices range from 224 euros per night for a three-star hotel during the week to 808 euros for a five-star hotel at the weekend. Date reservations increased by 10.6%.

Beyond this observatory, the executive plans to involve the entire hotel and catering sector in the signing of a contract in November, so that it commits to several points such as language skills, communication tools , accessibility and ecology, the use of local products or the levels of integration and employment. The executive also promises a strengthening of the means of control of the general direction of competition, consumption and the repression of fraud on quality and health standards.

