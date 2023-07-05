Antony Lozano unveiled as new Getafe player amid controversy

Antony Lozano Joins Getafe as New Player

Madrid team Getafe has officially presented Antony Lozano as their latest acquisition. The Honduran striker, fondly known as ‘Choco’, returned from his vacation in Honduras to don the Azulón team shirt for the first time.

Lozano, who had been recently released from Cádiz, signed a three-season contract with Getafe. The press conference introducing him as a new player took place at the Coliseum, where the player discussed his transfer.

During the press conference, Lozano was asked if he was concerned about a potentially negative reception when playing against his former team at Nuevo Mirandilla. In response, the 30-year-old striker focused on his new chapter at Getafe.

“There has been a lot of controversy surrounding my signing, but I don’t believe the fans are against me. I don’t think so. It has been a matter of the president misinterpreting things, something that is not true. I don’t anticipate any issues. Regardless, I am not thinking about that now,” expressed Lozano.

“I am extremely grateful to the fans and the club (Cádiz). I have nothing negative to say about them. On the contrary, it will always be a team close to my heart. However, I now represent Getafe and I have to defend their colors wholeheartedly. Right now, the most important thing is for Getafe to achieve its goals, and I am fully focused on that,” continued Lozano.

Lozano also addressed the endorsements he received from former teammates Cala, Alejo, and David Gil, who were also part of Getafe. “Everyone has had positive experiences here. Not all of them resulted in the best way, but they all agree that this is a club that operates well. The references were always excellent, and that was something I considered before coming.”

When asked about his interaction with coach Pepe Bordalás, Lozano admitted he had yet to speak with him. However, he expressed his eagerness to begin training and contribute to the team. “I came here to make a difference, and I am determined to earn plenty of minutes on the field. I am ready for this new challenge,” emphasized the striker.

During the presentation, Getafe’s sports director, Rubén Reyes, also discussed the ongoing transfer window. He described the market as slow and stagnant, especially for teams outside the top echelons of competition. Reyes emphasized the need for patience and hard work and acknowledged the possibility of international offers for some of Getafe’s key players.

With the arrival of Lozano, Getafe aims to reinforce their squad and make significant strides in the upcoming season. Fans eagerly anticipate seeing the striker display his prowess on the pitch, while the club continues to navigate the challenging transfer market.

