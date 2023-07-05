Television Actress Allison Mack Released from Prison in NXIVM Sex Trafficking Case

Television actress Allison Mack, widely known for her role as a close friend of young Superman on the hit series “Smallville,” has been released from a federal prison in California. Mack, 40, recently pleaded guilty to charges related to her involvement in a sex trafficking case linked to the cult group NXIVM.

Mack was sentenced to three years in jail in 2021, after admitting her role in manipulating women into sexual slavery by NXIVM leader Keith Raniere. However, her sentence was reduced due to her cooperation with federal authorities in the case against Raniere. Raniere, who was convicted on sex trafficking charges, was sentenced to 120 years in prison.

During her cooperation, Mack helped prosecutors gather evidence of Raniere’s creation of a secret society, which involved indoctrinated women being branded with his initials and forced into sexual relationships with him. Notably, the group also included Clare Bronfman, an heiress to the Seagram’s liquor fortune, and the daughter of television star Catherine Oxenberg, known for her role in “Dynasty.”

Before her sentencing in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, Mack expressed “remorse and guilt,” disowning Raniere and denouncing his actions. Her release from the federal prison in California was reported by the Albany Times-Union, after Mack’s presence on a government website indicated her release on Monday.

While Mack’s involvement in the NXIVM sex trafficking case has stirred controversy and shock, her release from prison marks a new chapter in her life following her guilty plea.

