Japan has become a major center of the global AI industry Chuangchao Huida Company

At a time when the world is focusing on the AI ​​industry, the Japanese government is not falling behind, claiming that it will become the center of the global AI industry and will build a company that surpasses NVIDIA (NVIDIA).

Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura told students at a symposium at the University of Tokyo on the 4th that the government is working hard to make Japan the home of the world‘s top AI companies. In order to realize this vision, the Japanese government will vigorously support AI start-ups and major technology companies, and will also promote an unconditional basic income (UBI) to cope with the impact of the popularization of AI technology on the job market.

Nishimura said that as AI technology becomes more sophisticated, robots, drones, self-driving cars and other devices will be able to perform more tasks instead of humans in the future, “giving humans more time.”

Nishimura said frankly that if Japan wants to become a global AI industry center, it must first regain its competitiveness in the semiconductor industry in order to accelerate the development of AI chips. At present, the global AI chip market is dominated by Huida, making it the most valuable chip manufacturer in the world, but Nishimura hopes that one day “Japan can create a company that surpasses Huida.”

