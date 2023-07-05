Title: The Origin and Influence of Bitter: From Venezuelan Battlefields to Pisco Sour

Subtitle: How Simón Bolívar, a Prussian doctor, and cholera are connected to the famous cocktail ingredient

By Alicia Hernández, @por_puestoBBC News World

The pisco sour, a popular Latin American drink, owes its characteristic touch to a key ingredient – bitter or Angostura. But the origins of this ingredient trace back to Venezuela two centuries ago, involving Simón Bolívar, a Prussian doctor, and the fight against cholera.

Johann Gottlieb Benjamin Siegert, a Prussian medical surgeon, arrived in Venezuela in 1819 to aid in the War of Independence against Spain. Under the command of Simón Bolívar, Siegert was tasked with overseeing the military hospitals in the Guayana region. It was during this time that Siegert became interested in the aromatic and medicinal herbs found in the area.

Siegert’s curiosity led him to create a concoction using herbs such as Angostura trifoliatra and sarrapia, sourced from the banks of the Orinoco River in Venezuela. The resulting blend, known as Angostura bitters, served as a remedy for gastrointestinal discomfort caused by cholera, as well as other tropical diseases like malaria and yellow fever.

Initially intended as a medicine, Angostura bitters was never created with the idea of being part of a cocktail. However, its success led to its inclusion in alcoholic beverages. The English, who distilled rum in the British Antilles, played a role in popularizing the addition of a few drops of bitterness to improve the aromatic perception in their spirits.

One of the oldest cocktails on record, the Old Fashioned, incorporates bitters as a key ingredient. As the popularity of cocktails grew during the 19th century, the bitter found its way into bars around the world.

In Peru, the birthplace of the pisco sour is still a matter of debate. Some claim that American Victor Morris, owner of the Morris Bar in Lima, made a whiskey sour variation using pisco, lemon juice, egg white, and syrup in 1916. Others argue that the cocktail originated in Chile. However, in 1960, the Hotel Bolívar in Lima introduced its own pisco sour formula, which included a few drops of bitters on top after the drink was prepared.

The addition of bitters to the pisco sour not only adds depth of flavor but also helps mask the taste of the egg white, making it a favored ingredient in the cocktail.

Today, the bitters available on the market have a more industrialized formula, different from the original preparation created by Siegert. Despite its evolution, the influence of bitter in the world of mixology remains strong, making it an essential ingredient in numerous cocktails beyond the pisco sour.

The journey of bitter from the battlefields of Venezuela to the bars around the world is a testament to its enduring impact on the world of gastronomy and drinks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

