Companies, growth in the South with listing: the Irtop roadshow

Companies in the South can grow with stock exchange listing, this is the summary of the message launched by Irtop in presenting its event to the Chamber. Let’s see the details.

Anna Lambiase, CEO of IRTOP Consulting, a financial boutique specializing in Capital Markets and Listing Advisory, IPO Partner of Borsa Italiana, illustrated today at the Press Room of the Chamber of Deputies the roadshow “Enterprises that grow in the South with listing on the stock exchange”.

“Listing on the Stock Exchange is one of the fundamental stages in the path of development and evolution of a company, as an alternative source of financing to support growth projects – Lambiase again highlighted – Access to risk capital represents the real alternative to debt to capitalize Italian SMEs which represent 92% of national companies, according to the OECD source still underrepresented on the list. The companies that have chosen listing on Euronext Growth Milan recognize an opportunity on the market which has materialized in the great visibility obtained both nationally and internationally, which has made it possible to strengthen their standing with the possibility of accessing new finance, continuing to maintain control of your company. With the start of the roadshow, we hope, also through the testimony of local entrepreneurs, to spread the culture of equity in order to continue along the virtuous path, which to date sees 196 companies listed on EGM with a capitalization of 9.6 billion euro, also in the light of the incentives linked to the listing which have proven to represent a driving force for financing the growth and development of Italian SMEs representative of the real economy.”

The project, which will take place through a roadshow organized in the main cities of the South, aims to spread the culture of equity and allow SMEs to evaluate the opportunity for growth also through listing on the Stock Exchange, taking advantage of the opportunity offered by the new rules envisaged by the capital bill.