The European automotive industry has never been in more danger. After having held a central role in the global automotive landscape since the post-war period, and very often introducing technological innovations capable of changing the entire sector starting from ABS or traction control, now the situation is changing radically. The alarm was raised byTHAT (the association of automobile manufacturers) who asked, through the voice of its president luca de meo to the European Union greater attention for the entire sector and an invitation to accelerate actions to ensure greater competitiveness for the industry of the old continent during the green transition.

Erosion of competitiveness

Speaking today at the hearing at the European Parliament in Brussels, the President of ACEA and the CEO of Groupe Renault, Luca de Meo, declared: «Europe and its automotive industry are at a fundamental turning point. The challenges are enormous, as is the pressure on the automotive industry.”

“Today, European vehicle manufacturers are facing a very asymmetrical challenge. We are no longer leading the tech race – said de Meo – and at the same time the incentives to buy electric cars in Europe are declining as we see massive support for our competitors in China and the United States. All this takes place in a context where the competitiveness of European manufacturers is eroding».

ACEA’s general manager, Sigrid de Vries, explained: «A major challenge in recent years for the automotive sector has been the sheer volume of new rules to follow, starting from the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions from tailpipes up to integration of sustainability into production processes. While the legitimacy of these initiatives is not in question, as confirmed by the investments made by the automotive industry to achieve its goals, Europe can and must do better to ensure that legislation is coherent, workable and competitive in a global context.’

L’Euro 7 it will cost 2,000 euros more per car

“The recent Euro 7 proposal on polluting emissions is a prime example of a regulation that will add complexity and uncertainty to key decisions and investments by European vehicle manufacturers, without delivering the environmental benefits it claims to deliver,” he continued. The Euro 6 standard in force today, together with the spread of electric vehicles, has the potential to achieve an 80% reduction in NOx emissions by 2035 compared to 2020.