From November 3rd to 8th, the 2022 Hunan-Yangtze River Delta Economic and Trade Cooperation Week (referred to as “Shanghai Negotiation Week”) was held in Shanghai. This is the first province-wide major economic and trade event held outside the province in Hunan after the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

“Hunan, as an important engine of high-quality development in the central region, an important growth pole for the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, an important node of the domestic cycle and domestic and international dual cycle, and an important hinterland of the ‘Belt and Road’, shoulders an important role in the overall development of the country. Strategic positioning and mission and tasks.” At the promotion meeting of Hunan to build a highland for reform and opening up in the inland area held on the afternoon of November 3, Tan Ping, deputy secretary of the Party Group of the Hunan Provincial Department of Commerce, delivered a speech through the three aspects of industrial foundation, open development, and factor guarantee. Introduced the economic development of Hunan, “We will always maintain an open mind, a win-win concept, and the spirit of the rule of law, and provide all-round, full-chain, full-cycle services with heart and emotion, so that the majority of investors can do things and achieve things. , share development opportunities and create a better future in building a highland for reform and opening up in the inland area.”

“Shanghai Qia Week” is held every two years. With the theme of “opening new kinetic energy inland and new heights”, this “Shanghai International Trade Week” uses the platform and exhibitor resources of the 5th China International Import Expo, aiming to continuously expand the areas of cooperation between Hunan and the Yangtze River Delta region and improve the level of cooperation. .

Including the promotion activities held today, this year’s “Shanghai Business Week” will also hold major activities such as the international companies’ round-table meeting and the Hunan Province biopharmaceutical industry investment promotion meeting, striving to attract a number of large and good projects to Hunan and online. Combined online and offline activities, special events such as “Flavor of Hunan” – Hunan Youpin (Shanghai) Cloud Fair were held. During the same period, 9 cities and states will also carry out investment promotion activities in the Yangtze River Delta region.

During the “Shanghai Trade Week”, there will be a number of large-scale projects and good projects with strong industrial driving ability, supplementary and extended chain contracts. 88 major provincial-level projects are planned to be signed during this “Shanghai Q&A Week”, with a total investment of 93.588 billion yuan, covering fields such as intelligent equipment manufacturing, new materials, new energy, and biomedicine. Among them, there are 14 investment projects of “three types of top 500” enterprises, with an investment amount of 30.86 billion yuan, including 6 investment projects of the world‘s top 500 enterprises.

108 companies were invited to participate in this “Shanghai Economic and Trade Week”, of which 34 were “Top 500 companies in three categories”. At the same time, focusing on multinational companies with major projects and investment intentions in Hunan, leaders from more than 70 multinational companies and institutions including BASF, Continental, Bosch, Mitsubishi Electric, and Wilmar International attended the meeting.

The event will also promote the introduction of high-quality products from Hunan into Shanghai, and it is planned to sign a product purchase agreement of “Hunan products into Shanghai”, involving an amount of 210 million yuan.

