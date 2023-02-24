Home Sports CBA All-Star debut announced that Yi Jianlian and Guo Ailun were elected as the North and South Vote Kings – yqqlm
CBA All-Star debut announced that Yi Jianlian and Guo Ailun were elected as the North and South Vote Kings

The CBA League officially announced the voting results for the starting players of the 2023 CBA All-Star Game. Yi Jianlian (649,226 votes) and Guo Ailun (533,582 votes) won the South and North votes respectively.

The CBA All-Star voting has added a new media voting session. The starting lineup will be jointly decided by fans and media representatives. Among them, fans votes account for 60%, and media representatives vote for 40%. The voting channel has been closed at 12:00 on February 23. In the end, after voting by fans and media representatives, the list of starting players for this All-Star Game is: Yi Jianlian, Wang Zhelin, Hu Jinqiu, Zhao Rui, and Hu Mingxuan from the Southern District; Zeng Fanbo, Zhang Zhenlin, Abdul Saramu, Guo Ailun, and Zhao Jiwei from the North District.

According to the schedule, the 2023 CBA All-Star Weekend will be held at Xiamen Phoenix Stadium from March 24 to 26. This will be the 28th CBA All-Star Weekend since the CBA All-Star Game was first held in 1996.(Xinmin Evening News reporter Li Yuanchun)

